Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances at this event, where he's missed the cut in his last two appearances.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Rodgers' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC70-70E
    2022MC72-73+5

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-71-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2866-72-71-68-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC80-71+9--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4270-69-69-69-317.625
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1569-67-66-67-1546.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4275-69-70-65-516.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5672-70-77-74+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5270-67-67-71-56.125

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged -0.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1030.016-0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.288-0.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.155-0.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1650.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.048-0.318

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.016 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a -0.288 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 62.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
    • Rodgers has accumulated 616 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 60th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

