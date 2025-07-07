Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.016 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a -0.288 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 62.88% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.