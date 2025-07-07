Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances at this event, where he's missed the cut in his last two appearances.
Rodgers' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|70-70
|E
|2022
|MC
|72-73
|+5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|66-72-71-68
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|80-71
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|17.625
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|69-67-66-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|75-69-70-65
|-5
|16.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|72-70-77-74
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|70-67-67-71
|-5
|6.125
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged -0.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|0.016
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.288
|-0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.155
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.165
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.048
|-0.318
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.016 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a -0.288 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 62.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
- Rodgers has accumulated 616 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 60th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
