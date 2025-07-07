Padraig Harrington betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Padraig Harrington of Ireland hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship 2025 at Broadmoor Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Padraig Harrington returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. The veteran golfer will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event as he tees it up in North Berwick.
Harrington's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|2023
|T42
|67-66-70-74
|-3
|2022
|MC
|74-76
|+10
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Harrington's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Harrington's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 42nd at 3-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Harrington's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T22
|72-73-71-72
|+4
|85
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|April 7, 2024
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 31, 2024
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|March 3, 2024
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
Harrington's recent performances
- Harrington's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he tied for 22nd with a score of 4-over.
- He has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Harrington has an average of -0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harrington's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.314
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.650
|-0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.118
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.581
|-0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.663
|-1.109
Harrington's advanced stats and rankings
- Harrington has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.314 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harrington has sported a -0.650 mark.
- Harrington has averaged 299.4 yards in Driving Distance this season.
- On the greens, Harrington has delivered a -0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 29.25 Putts Per Round.
- Harrington has broken par 15.97% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
