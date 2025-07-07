PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Padraig Harrington betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Padraig Harrington of Ireland hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship 2025 at Broadmoor Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Padraig Harrington of Ireland hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship 2025 at Broadmoor Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Padraig Harrington returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. The veteran golfer will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event as he tees it up in North Berwick.

    Latest odds for Harrington at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Harrington's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-71+1
    2023T4267-66-70-74-3
    2022MC74-76+10

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Harrington's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Harrington's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 42nd at 3-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Harrington's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-75+1--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT2272-73-71-72+485
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-71+1--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC77-75+10--
    April 7, 2024Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    March 31, 2024Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    March 3, 2024Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--

    Harrington's recent performances

    • Harrington's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he tied for 22nd with a score of 4-over.
    • He has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Harrington has an average of -0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harrington's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.314-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.650-0.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.118-0.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.581-0.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.663-1.109

    Harrington's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harrington has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.314 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harrington has sported a -0.650 mark.
    • Harrington has averaged 299.4 yards in Driving Distance this season.
    • On the greens, Harrington has delivered a -0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 29.25 Putts Per Round.
    • Harrington has broken par 15.97% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Corey Conners betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Harry Higgs betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW