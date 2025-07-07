Gary Woodland betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, running July 10-13. Woodland looks to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to crack the top 20 in the past few years.
Woodland's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T67
|67-69-72-70
|-2
|2023
|T25
|70-68-66-71
|-5
|2022
|T30
|64-72-72-73
|+1
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 25th at 5-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|67-66-73-71
|-11
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|67-75-67-69
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|72-67-69-66
|-6
|61.400
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|68-66-72-70
|-4
|22.656
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|66-73-72-71
|-2
|7.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T2
|69-64-66-62
|-19
|245.000
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.283 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged 0.294 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.217
|0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.283
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.414
|-0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.127
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.213
|0.294
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland's average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee of 0.217 ranks 54th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranks 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Woodland sports a 0.283 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland has delivered a 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 67th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
- Woodland has accumulated 517 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 72nd on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.88% ranks 51st, while he breaks par 19.74% of the time, ranking 157th in Par Breakers.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.