PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Gary Woodland betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Gary Woodland returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, running July 10-13. Woodland looks to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to crack the top 20 in the past few years.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Woodland's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6767-69-72-70-2
    2023T2570-68-66-71-5
    2022T3064-72-72-73+1

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 25th at 5-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Woodland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4667-66-73-71-119.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3667-75-67-69-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC73-77+10--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1172-67-69-66-661.400
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3468-66-72-70-422.656
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6166-73-72-71-27.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4073-69-76-72+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT269-64-66-62-19245.000

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
    • Woodland has an average of 0.283 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has averaged 0.294 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2170.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.2830.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-0.414-0.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.1270.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2130.294

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland's average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee of 0.217 ranks 54th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranks 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Woodland sports a 0.283 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Woodland has delivered a 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 67th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
    • Woodland has accumulated 517 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 72nd on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.88% ranks 51st, while he breaks par 19.74% of the time, ranking 157th in Par Breakers.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Morikawa tabs caddie Foster for Genesis Scottish Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Rico Hoey betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for ISCO Championship qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW