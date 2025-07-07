Pablo Larrazabal betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Pablo Larrazabal of Spain plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Pablo Larrazabal returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. The Spanish golfer will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event.
Larrazabal's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|2023
|MC
|70-72
|+2
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Larrazabal's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Larrazabal's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
Larrazabal's recent performances
Larrazabal's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.926
Larrazabal's advanced stats and rankings
- Larrazabal has averaged -0.426 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Larrazabal has posted an average of -0.239 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Larrazabal has averaged -0.063 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Larrazabal has delivered a -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
- Overall, Larrazabal has averaged -0.926 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Larrazabal as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
