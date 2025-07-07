Pablo Larrazabal betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Larrazabal has averaged -0.426 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Larrazabal has posted an average of -0.239 in his last five starts.

Around the green, Larrazabal has averaged -0.063 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

On the greens, Larrazabal has delivered a -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.