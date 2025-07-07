PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Pablo Larrazabal betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pablo Larrazabal of Spain plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Pablo Larrazabal returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. The Spanish golfer will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Larrazabal at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Larrazabal's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-69-1
    2023MC70-72+2

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Larrazabal's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Larrazabal's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--

    Larrazabal's recent performances

    • He has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Larrazabal has an average of -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.926 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Larrazabal's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.926

    Larrazabal's advanced stats and rankings

    All stats in this article are accurate for Larrazabal as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

