3H AGO

Ockie Strydom betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Ockie Strydom will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. Strydom aims to improve on his previous performances in this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Strydom at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Strydom's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-68+1
    2023MC69-74+3

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Strydom's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Strydom's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-68+1--

    Strydom's recent performances

    • Strydom's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-over.
    • Strydom has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Strydom has averaged -1.755 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Strydom's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.755

    Strydom's advanced stats and rankings

    • Strydom has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.265 in his last five starts.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Strydom has averaged -1.558 over his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Strydom has delivered a 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five events.
    • Strydom's Strokes Gained: Total average stands at -1.755 for his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Strydom as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

