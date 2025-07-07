Ockie Strydom betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Ockie Strydom will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. Strydom aims to improve on his previous performances in this prestigious event.
Strydom's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|2023
|MC
|69-74
|+3
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Strydom's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Strydom's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
Strydom's recent performances
- Strydom's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-over.
- Strydom has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Strydom has averaged -1.755 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Strydom's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.755
Strydom's advanced stats and rankings
- Strydom has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.265 in his last five starts.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Strydom has averaged -1.558 over his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Strydom has delivered a 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five events.
- Strydom's Strokes Gained: Total average stands at -1.755 for his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Strydom as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
