49M AGO

Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Niklas Norgaard of Denmark tees off on the 7th hole during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Niklas Norgaard of Denmark tees off on the 7th hole during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

    Niklas Norgaard returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, scheduled for July 10-13. In his last appearance at this event in 2024, Norgaard finished tied for 15th with a score of 12-under.

    Latest odds for Norgaard at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Norgaard's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1566-67-70-65-12

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Norgaard's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Norgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4676-70-75-72+1316.125
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-74+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT567-69-71-64-1362.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3366-67-72-67-1220.583
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3467-72-67-69-1312.133

    Norgaard's recent performances

    • Norgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
    • Norgaard has an average of 0.820 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norgaard has averaged 0.680 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6690.820
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0630.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170-0.497-0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1240.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3590.680

    Norgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.669 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.3 yards ranks third on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norgaard is sporting a 0.063 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 68.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Norgaard is delivering a 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 23.77% of the time.
    • Norgaard has accumulated 159 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 148th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norgaard as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Morikawa tabs caddie Foster for Genesis Scottish Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Rico Hoey betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for ISCO Championship qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
