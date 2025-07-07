Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Norgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.669 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.3 yards ranks third on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norgaard is sporting a 0.063 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 68.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Norgaard is delivering a 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 23.77% of the time.