3H AGO

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen of Germany plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Nicolai Von Dellingshausen is set to compete in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. The tournament will take place at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland from July 10-13.

    Latest odds for Von Dellingshausen at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Von Dellingshausen's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC71-68-1

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Von Dellingshausen's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Von Dellingshausen's recent performances

    • Von Dellingshausen has an average of -0.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Von Dellingshausen has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Von Dellingshausen has averaged -1.180 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Von Dellingshausen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.180

    Von Dellingshausen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Von Dellingshausen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.477 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Von Dellingshausen sported a -0.085 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the green, Von Dellingshausen delivered a -0.046 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Von Dellingshausen had a -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Overall, Von Dellingshausen averaged -1.180 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Von Dellingshausen as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

