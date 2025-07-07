Nico Echavarria betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Nico Echavarria of Columbia plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. His performance in last year's event saw him miss the cut with a score of 1-over.
Echavarria's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-70
|+1
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T6
|66-67-69-66
|-20
|95.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|70-70-69-73
|+2
|4.600
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|68-74-71-73
|+2
|19.125
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|68-66-66-70
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|66-68-62-74
|-18
|5.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|51
|73-70-69-84
|+8
|13.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|69-63-68-72
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|68-72-66-74
|-4
|48.000
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Echavarria has an average of 0.281 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 0.911 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.089
|0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.089
|0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|168
|-0.449
|-0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.643
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.195
|0.911
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.089 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria is sporting a 0.089 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 65.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 22.51% of the time.
- Echavarria has accumulated 597 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 61st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
