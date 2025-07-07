PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria of Columbia plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Nico Echavarria of Columbia plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. His performance in last year's event saw him miss the cut with a score of 1-over.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Echavarria's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-70+1

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT666-67-69-66-2095.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-75+13--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5970-70-69-73+24.600
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4168-74-71-73+219.125
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2568-66-66-70-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2866-68-62-74-185.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament5173-70-69-84+813.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3269-63-68-72-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1668-72-66-74-448.000

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of 0.281 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged 0.911 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.0890.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.0890.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green168-0.449-0.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.6430.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.1950.911

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.089 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria is sporting a 0.089 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 65.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 22.51% of the time.
    • Echavarria has accumulated 597 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 61st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

