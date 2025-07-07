Nico Echavarria betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.089 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria is sporting a 0.089 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 65.59% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 22.51% of the time.