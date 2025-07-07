Nick Taylor betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.026 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.5 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor is sporting a 0.583 mark that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 70.07% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 21.95% of the time.

Taylor has accumulated 1,406 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 17th on TOUR.