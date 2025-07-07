Nick Taylor betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Nick Taylor returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious event on the European Tour.
Taylor's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T57
|65-71-69-69
|-6
|2023
|T19
|68-70-65-71
|-6
|2022
|T55
|75-68-70-72
|+5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 19th at 6-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|66-68-69-71
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-71-70-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|66-65-69-67
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|69-68-74-73
|-4
|325.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|67-68-67-71
|-7
|58.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|66-66-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|70-70-68-72
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T40
|73-71-74-73
|+3
|21.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
- Taylor has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 1.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.026
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.583
|0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.076
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.177
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.862
|1.328
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.026 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.5 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor is sporting a 0.583 mark that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 70.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 21.95% of the time.
- Taylor has accumulated 1,406 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 17th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.07% ranks 24th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
