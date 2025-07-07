PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor of Canada plays a tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)



    Nick Taylor returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious event on the European Tour.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Taylor's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5765-71-69-69-6
    2023T1968-70-65-71-6
    2022T5575-68-70-72+5

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 19th at 6-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1766-68-69-71-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2373-71-70-74+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1366-65-69-67-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday469-68-74-73-4325.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1767-68-67-71-758.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1266-66-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4970-70-68-72-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4073-71-74-73+321.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-67E--

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
    • Taylor has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged 1.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1020.0260.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5830.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.0760.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.1770.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.8621.328

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.026 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.5 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor is sporting a 0.583 mark that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 70.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 21.95% of the time.
    • Taylor has accumulated 1,406 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 17th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.07% ranks 24th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

