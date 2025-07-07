Nacho Elvira betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Elvira has averaged -0.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Elvira has posted an average of 0.154 in his last five starts.

Around the green, Elvira has averaged 0.053 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

On the greens, Elvira has delivered a -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.