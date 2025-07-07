Nacho Elvira betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Nacho Elvira of Spain tees off on the seventh hole on day one of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 26, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Nacho Elvira will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. Elvira missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, finishing at 2-under par.
Elvira's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|2022
|T61
|70-73-72-72
|+7
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Elvira's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Elvira's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
Elvira's recent performances
- Elvira's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished at 2-under.
- Elvira has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Elvira has averaged -0.027 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Elvira's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.027
Elvira's advanced stats and rankings
- Elvira has averaged -0.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Elvira has posted an average of 0.154 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Elvira has averaged 0.053 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Elvira has delivered a -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
- Overall, Elvira has averaged -0.027 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Elvira as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
