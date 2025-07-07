PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Michael Kim of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Kim will look to improve upon his missed cut in his last appearance at this event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Kim's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC72-68E

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score through two rounds.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC64-75-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2667-71-67-68-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4268-71-67-73-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5075-71-76-72+1413.050
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4478-71-74-73+815.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1671-69-68-67-548.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5571-72-75-71+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D72-72+4--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5471-71-70-69-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2771-71-74-71-142.000

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.439 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1080.002-0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3070.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.248-0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0840.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6410.439

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.002 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.307 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 64.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim is delivering a 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks 144th by breaking par 20.20% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 1,057 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 32nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

