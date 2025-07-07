Michael Kim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.002 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.307 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 64.86% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim is delivering a 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks 144th by breaking par 20.20% of the time.