Michael Kim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Michael Kim of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Michael Kim returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Kim will look to improve upon his missed cut in his last appearance at this event in 2023.
Kim's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-68
|E
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score through two rounds.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|64-75
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|67-71-67-68
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|68-71-67-73
|-1
|18.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|75-71-76-72
|+14
|13.050
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|78-71-74-73
|+8
|15.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|71-69-68-67
|-5
|48.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|71-72-75-71
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|72-72
|+4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|71-71-70-69
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T27
|71-71-74-71
|-1
|42.000
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.439 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|0.002
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.307
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.248
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.084
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.641
|0.439
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.002 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.307 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 64.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim is delivering a 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks 144th by breaking par 20.20% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 1,057 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 32nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
