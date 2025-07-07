Max McGreevy betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

McGreevy's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.333 ranks 31st on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 119th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McGreevy has posted a 0.206 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR this season. He ranks 66th with a 66.76% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.