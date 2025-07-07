Max McGreevy betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Max McGreevy of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is McGreevy's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|70-67-68-65
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|69-68-74-72
|+3
|3.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-68-73-67
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|66-71-66-66
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-69-63-73
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T49
|68-69-75-74
|-2
|5.134
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.013 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.333
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.206
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.156
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.184
|-0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.200
|0.013
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.333 ranks 31st on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McGreevy has posted a 0.206 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR this season. He ranks 66th with a 66.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
- McGreevy has accumulated 323 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 99th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.