Maverick McNealy betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, running July 10-13. His previous appearance in this tournament saw him finish tied for 16th in 2022.
McNealy's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T16
|73-70-69-67
|-1
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|70-70-66-68
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|37
|76-69-72-73
|+10
|25.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T5
|75-72-69-70
|-2
|287.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|70-72-69-73
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|68-69-72-72
|+1
|8.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|70-65-65-70
|-14
|312.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|72-73-71-73
|+1
|30.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T3
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|162.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|21.214
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.581 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.986 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.277
|0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.304
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.099
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.257
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.739
|0.986
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.277 ranks 40th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 76th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McNealy sports a 0.304 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 48th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 34th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.39% of the time.
- McNealy has accumulated 1,593 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 11th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
