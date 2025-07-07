PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, running July 10-13. His previous appearance in this tournament saw him finish tied for 16th in 2022.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    McNealy's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T1673-70-69-67-1

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1770-70-66-68-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open3776-69-72-73+1025.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT575-72-69-70-2287.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3370-72-69-73E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6068-69-72-72+18.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT370-65-65-70-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3272-73-71-73+130.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT368-72-71-72-5162.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-67-68-67-821.214

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
    • McNealy has an average of 0.581 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has averaged 0.986 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2770.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.304-0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.0990.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.2570.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7390.986

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.277 ranks 40th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 76th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McNealy sports a 0.304 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 48th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 34th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.39% of the time.
    • McNealy has accumulated 1,593 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 11th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

