Matti Schmid betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Matti Schmid of Germany plays his second shot on the first hole on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 06, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Matti Schmid returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13. His previous appearance at this tournament in 2024 resulted in a missed cut.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Schmid's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-72E

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Schmid's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D72-73-74+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-68-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge266-63-68-72-11300.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT770-67-68-67-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-68-1--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT967-72-69-69-1140.833
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2872-72-68-70-225.813

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • Schmid has an average of 0.363 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has averaged 1.150 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1510.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.0710.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green164-0.390-0.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0650.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.1031.150

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.151 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sports a 0.071 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 67.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 23.40% of the time.
    • Schmid has accumulated 537 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 67th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

