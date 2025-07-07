Matti Schmid betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Matti Schmid of Germany plays his second shot on the first hole on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 06, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13. His previous appearance at this tournament in 2024 resulted in a missed cut.
Schmid's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-72
|E
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|72-73-74
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|66-63-68-72
|-11
|300.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|70-67-68-67
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|67-72-69-69
|-11
|40.833
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|72-72-68-70
|-2
|25.813
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- Schmid has an average of 0.363 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged 1.150 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.151
|0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.071
|0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|164
|-0.390
|-0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.065
|0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.103
|1.150
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.151 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sports a 0.071 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 67.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 23.40% of the time.
- Schmid has accumulated 537 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 67th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.