Matti Schmid betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.151 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sports a 0.071 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 67.95% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 23.40% of the time.