PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon of France plays a shot on the third hole during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Matthieu Pavon of France plays a shot on the third hole during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Matthieu Pavon will compete in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The tournament runs from July 10-13, with players vying for a share of the $9 million purse.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Pavon's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-70+4
    2023MC72-69+1
    2022T3672-70-73-67+2

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Pavon's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Pavon's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 36th at 2-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Pavon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5771-71-68-73+38.813
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6471-74-81-76+227.625
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-80+10--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4171-65-72-78+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5468-73-72-67E9.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4271-74-68-66-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC78-76+10--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4770-71-71-73+18.500

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 41st at the PGA Championship, where he finished with a score of 2-over.
    • Pavon has an average of 0.303 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.750 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has averaged -1.482 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0500.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.551-0.750
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green174-0.596-0.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.053-0.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-1.044-1.482

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.050 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon is sporting a -0.551 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 62.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavon is delivering a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 19.25% of the time.
    • Pavon has accumulated 132 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 157th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Purse breakdown: See payouts for ISCO Championship

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Max Greyserman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW