Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.050 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon is sporting a -0.551 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 62.26% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Pavon is delivering a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 19.25% of the time.