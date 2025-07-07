Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Matthieu Pavon of France plays a shot on the third hole during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon will compete in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The tournament runs from July 10-13, with players vying for a share of the $9 million purse.
Pavon's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|2023
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|2022
|T36
|72-70-73-67
|+2
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Pavon's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Pavon's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 36th at 2-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|71-71-68-73
|+3
|8.813
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T64
|71-74-81-76
|+22
|7.625
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-80
|+10
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|71-65-72-78
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|68-73-72-67
|E
|9.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|71-74-68-66
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|70-71-71-73
|+1
|8.500
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 41st at the PGA Championship, where he finished with a score of 2-over.
- Pavon has an average of 0.303 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.750 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -1.482 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.050
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.551
|-0.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|174
|-0.596
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.053
|-0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-1.044
|-1.482
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.050 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon is sporting a -0.551 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 62.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon is delivering a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 19.25% of the time.
- Pavon has accumulated 132 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 157th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.