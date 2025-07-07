Matthew Jordan betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Matthew Jordan returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Jordan will look to improve upon his T26 finish in last year's tournament.
Jordan's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|67-65-68-70
|-10
|2023
|77
|69-69-69-80
|+7
|2022
|T59
|68-74-71-73
|+6
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Jordan's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Jordan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|70-69-68-70
|-11
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T10
|71-71-71-71
|E
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T26
|67-65-68-70
|-10
|--
Jordan's recent performances
- Jordan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he tied for tenth with a score of even par.
- Jordan has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jordan has averaged 0.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jordan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.915
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.851
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.907
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.433
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.292
|0.014
Jordan's advanced stats and rankings
- Jordan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.915 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jordan has sported a -0.851 mark.
- Jordan's average Driving Distance this season is 291.1 yards.
- On the greens, Jordan has delivered a -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.50.
- Jordan has broken par 17.59% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jordan as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.