Matt Wallace betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Matt Wallace returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. His performance at this event has been inconsistent in recent years, with a mix of missed cuts and a mid-pack finish.
Wallace's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-72
|E
|2023
|T42
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|2022
|MC
|75-73
|+8
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 42nd at 3-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|69-67-73-68
|-11
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|72-74-69-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-70-70-70
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T17
|71-70-68-72
|-3
|72.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|64-70-71-73
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|70-67-77-73
|-1
|31.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Wallace has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 1.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.018
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.097
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|0.664
|0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.155
|0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.395
|1.192
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.018 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sports a -0.097 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 64.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wallace has delivered a -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.88% of the time.
- Wallace excels in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, ranking first on TOUR with an average of 0.664.
- He has accumulated 252 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 125th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
