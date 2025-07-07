Matt Wallace betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.018 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sports a -0.097 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 64.32% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Wallace has delivered a -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.88% of the time.

Wallace excels in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, ranking first on TOUR with an average of 0.664.