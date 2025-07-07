PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matt Wallace betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Matt Wallace returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. His performance at this event has been inconsistent in recent years, with a mix of missed cuts and a mid-pack finish.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Wallace's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-72E
    2023T4272-65-69-71-3
    2022MC75-73+8

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
    • Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 42nd at 3-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Wallace's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4669-67-73-68-119.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2372-74-69-73+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2266-70-70-70-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1771-70-68-72-372.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D72+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1264-70-71-73-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2670-67-77-73-131.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • Wallace has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has averaged 1.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.0180.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.097-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green10.6640.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.1550.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.3951.192

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.018 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sports a -0.097 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 64.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wallace has delivered a -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.88% of the time.
    • Wallace excels in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, ranking first on TOUR with an average of 0.664.
    • He has accumulated 252 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 125th in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

