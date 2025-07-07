Jake Knapp betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Knapp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.064 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp is sporting a 0.231 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Knapp is delivering a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 25.22% of the time.