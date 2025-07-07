Jake Knapp betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks Knapp's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Knapp's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T4
|72-61-66-68
|-21
|122.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|63-69-66-72
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|68-69-70-66
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T3
|63-69-60-70
|-26
|105.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|68-67-65-71
|-9
|29.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
- Knapp has an average of 0.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged 1.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.064
|0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.231
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.009
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.362
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.648
|1.134
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.064 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp is sporting a 0.231 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp is delivering a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 25.22% of the time.
- Knapp has accumulated 706 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 52nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
