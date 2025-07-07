PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Jake Knapp will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks Knapp's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is Knapp's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2168-69-69-65-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT472-61-66-68-21122.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2763-69-66-72-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3968-69-70-66-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT363-69-60-70-26105.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2768-67-65-71-929.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-77+9--

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
    • Knapp has an average of 0.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has averaged 1.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.0640.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2310.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.0090.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.3620.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6481.134

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.064 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp is sporting a 0.231 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp is delivering a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 25.22% of the time.
    • Knapp has accumulated 706 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 52nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

