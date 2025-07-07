Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Matt Fitzpatrick returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. He'll look to improve on his tie for 39th finish in last year's event.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T39
|67-69-66-70
|-8
|2023
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|2022
|T6
|71-66-70-70
|-3
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 6th at 3-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|67-67-68-67
|-19
|75.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|71-72-63-68
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|74-73-72-72
|+11
|22.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|76-73-76-68
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|68-68-72-72
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|40.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|66-70-68-74
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T40
|71-73-74-73
|+3
|21.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.365 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.208
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.068
|0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.003
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.066
|0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.339
|1.365
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.208 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a 0.068 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 20.99% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick has accumulated 514 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 73rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
