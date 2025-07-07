PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. He'll look to improve on his tie for 39th finish in last year's event.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3967-69-66-70-8
    2023MC68-73+1
    2022T671-66-70-70-3

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 6th at 3-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT867-67-68-67-1975.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1771-72-63-68-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3874-73-72-72+1122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3176-73-76-68+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT868-68-72-72-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2368-70-68-68-640.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3866-70-68-74-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4071-73-74-73+321.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.365 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.2080.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0680.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.0030.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.0660.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3391.365

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.208 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a 0.068 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 20.99% of the time.
    • Fitzpatrick has accumulated 514 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 73rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

