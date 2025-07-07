Marco Penge betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Marco Penge of England tees off on the third hole on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 06, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Marco Penge will tee off at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks Penge's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Penge's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Penge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|69-71-74-69
|-1
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
Penge's recent performances
- Penge's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he tied for 28th with a score of 1-under.
- He has an average of 0.807 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Penge has an average of -0.649 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.991 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Penge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|1.496
|0.807
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.453
|-0.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.780
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.020
|-0.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.710
|-0.991
Penge's advanced stats and rankings
- Penge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.496 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Penge is sporting a 0.453 mark this season. He has a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Penge has delivered a -1.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he is breaking par 20.83% of the time.
- Penge's average Driving Distance this season is 324.9 yards.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 19.44% for the current season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.