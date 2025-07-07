Marcel Siem betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Marcel Siem of Germany tees off on the ninth hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Marcel Siem returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. He'll look to improve on his previous performances in this prestigious tournament on Scottish soil.
Siem's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T62
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|2023
|T42
|68-70-68-71
|-3
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Siem's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Siem's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T72
|73-71-77-77
|+14
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T62
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|--
Siem's recent performances
- Siem's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 62nd with a score of 4-under.
- Siem has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Siem has averaged 0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Siem's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.325
Siem's advanced stats and rankings
- In his last five starts, Siem has shown strength in his approach play, averaging 0.315 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
- His overall game has been solid, with an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
- Siem has struggled somewhat with his putting, averaging -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting in his recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Siem as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
