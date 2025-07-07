PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Marcel Siem betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marcel Siem of Germany tees off on the ninth hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Marcel Siem of Germany tees off on the ninth hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Marcel Siem returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. He'll look to improve on his previous performances in this prestigious tournament on Scottish soil.

    Latest odds for Siem at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Siem's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6269-68-69-70-4
    2023T4268-70-68-71-3

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Siem's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Siem's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT7273-71-77-77+14--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT6269-68-69-70-4--

    Siem's recent performances

    • Siem's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 62nd with a score of 4-under.
    • Siem has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Siem has averaged 0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Siem's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.325

    Siem's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his last five starts, Siem has shown strength in his approach play, averaging 0.315 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
    • His overall game has been solid, with an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    • Siem has struggled somewhat with his putting, averaging -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting in his recent performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Siem as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Purse breakdown: See payouts for ISCO Championship

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Max Greyserman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW