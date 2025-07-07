PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Marcel Schneider betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marcel Schneider of Germany tees off on the 14th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Marcel Schneider of Germany tees off on the 14th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Marcel Schneider returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. He'll look to improve upon his previous performance at this event in North Berwick, Scotland.

    Latest odds for Schneider at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Schneider's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2569-65-71-70-5

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Schneider's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Schneider's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-5--

    Schneider's recent performances

    • Schneider's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 5-under.
    • He has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Schneider has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.177 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schneider's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.767
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.177

    Schneider's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schneider has averaged -0.315 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five starts.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Schneider has posted an average of -0.511 in his last five tournaments.
    • Around the green, Schneider has shown strength with an average of 0.767 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five events.
    • On the greens, Schneider has delivered a 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five tournaments.
    • Overall, Schneider has averaged 0.177 in Strokes Gained: Total over his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schneider as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

