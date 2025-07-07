Marcel Schneider betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Marcel Schneider of Germany tees off on the 14th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Marcel Schneider returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. He'll look to improve upon his previous performance at this event in North Berwick, Scotland.
Schneider's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T25
|69-65-71-70
|-5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Schneider's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Schneider's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
Schneider's recent performances
- Schneider's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 5-under.
- He has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schneider has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.177 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schneider's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.177
Schneider's advanced stats and rankings
- Schneider has averaged -0.315 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five starts.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Schneider has posted an average of -0.511 in his last five tournaments.
- Around the green, Schneider has shown strength with an average of 0.767 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five events.
- On the greens, Schneider has delivered a 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five tournaments.
- Overall, Schneider has averaged 0.177 in Strokes Gained: Total over his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schneider as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
