2H AGO

Luke Donald betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke Donald of England plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Luke Donald returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, scheduled for July 10-13. The tournament presents another opportunity for Donald to improve upon his recent performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Donald at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Donald's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-70-2
    2023MC70-70E
    2022MC70-78+8

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Donald's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Donald has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this event.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Donald's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6067-74-73-76+68.036
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-72+5--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipW/D72-69-3--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-70-2--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT6870-69-72-71-25.950
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    April 7, 2024Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    March 24, 2024Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--

    Donald's recent performances

    • Donald's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 60th with a score of 6-over.
    • Donald has an average of -0.962 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Donald has averaged -1.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Donald's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.157-0.962
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.687-0.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.1110.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0240.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.930-1.313

    Donald's advanced stats and rankings

    • Donald has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.157 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Donald has sported a -0.687 mark this season.
    • Donald has recorded a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 51.39% in 2025.
    • On the greens, Donald has delivered a 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 27.88 Putts Per Round.
    • Donald has broken par 15.28% of the time in 2025, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 24.31%.
    • Donald has accumulated 8 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 214th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Donald as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

