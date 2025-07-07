Luke Donald betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Luke Donald of England plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Luke Donald returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, scheduled for July 10-13. The tournament presents another opportunity for Donald to improve upon his recent performances at this event.
Donald's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|2023
|MC
|70-70
|E
|2022
|MC
|70-78
|+8
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Donald's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Donald has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this event.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Donald's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|67-74-73-76
|+6
|8.036
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T68
|70-69-72-71
|-2
|5.950
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|April 7, 2024
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 24, 2024
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
Donald's recent performances
- Donald's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 60th with a score of 6-over.
- Donald has an average of -0.962 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Donald has averaged -1.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Donald's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.157
|-0.962
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.687
|-0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.111
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.024
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.930
|-1.313
Donald's advanced stats and rankings
- Donald has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.157 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Donald has sported a -0.687 mark this season.
- Donald has recorded a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 51.39% in 2025.
- On the greens, Donald has delivered a 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 27.88 Putts Per Round.
- Donald has broken par 15.28% of the time in 2025, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 24.31%.
- Donald has accumulated 8 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 214th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Donald as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
