Luke Clanton betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Luke Clanton of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Luke Clanton will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Clanton's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|66-67-77-69
|-9
|4.400
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T34
|67-72-68-70
|-3
|25.750
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|74-69-70-71
|E
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|67-66-70-69
|-12
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|70-72-72-73
|-1
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T2
|68-65-68-66
|-15
|--
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Clanton has an average of 0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.545 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged 0.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.335
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.437
|0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.204
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.188
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.380
|0.395
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.437 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Clanton has a 0.335 mark. His average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks him among the longer hitters on TOUR.
- On the greens, Clanton has delivered a -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.68 Putts Per Round.
- Clanton has broken par 23.02% of the time this season.
- He has accumulated 30 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 197th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.