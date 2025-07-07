PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Luke Clanton betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke Clanton of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Luke Clanton of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Luke Clanton will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Clanton at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is Clanton's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Clanton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6066-67-77-69-94.400
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3467-72-68-70-325.750
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4274-69-70-71E--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1867-66-70-69-12--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC74-67-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1570-72-72-73-1--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT268-65-68-66-15--

    Clanton's recent performances

    • Clanton has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Clanton has an average of 0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.545 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Clanton has averaged 0.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3350.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.4370.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.204-0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.188-0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.3800.395

    Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clanton has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.437 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Clanton has a 0.335 mark. His average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks him among the longer hitters on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Clanton has delivered a -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.68 Putts Per Round.
    • Clanton has broken par 23.02% of the time this season.
    • He has accumulated 30 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 197th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

