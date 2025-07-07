PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
60M AGO

Jorge Campillo betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jorge Campillo of Spain tees off on the seventh hole on day one of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 26, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Jorge Campillo returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13. He'll be looking to improve on his recent performances in this event.

    Latest odds for Campillo at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Campillo's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2668-67-68-67-10
    2023T4270-68-68-71-3
    2022MC72-73+5

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Campillo's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Campillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT5268-67-73-68-46.257
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT4380-68-73-71+815.750
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT2668-67-68-67-1028.750
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC72-71+1--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-70-1--
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenT6269-69-72-72+24.400
    May 26, 2024Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicT466-66-67-70-1559.167
    May 5, 2024THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2468-65-69-67-1533.250
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New Orleans3966-70-65-74-132.250

    Campillo's recent performances

    • Campillo has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 15-under.
    • Campillo has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campillo has averaged -0.149 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.149

    Campillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campillo has posted a -0.116 average in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Campillo has averaged 0.095 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Campillo has averaged -0.124 in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Campillo has delivered a -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Campillo has averaged -0.149 in Strokes Gained: Total over his last five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

