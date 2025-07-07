Jorge Campillo betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Jorge Campillo of Spain tees off on the seventh hole on day one of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 26, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Jorge Campillo returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13. He'll be looking to improve on his recent performances in this event.
Campillo's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|68-67-68-67
|-10
|2023
|T42
|70-68-68-71
|-3
|2022
|MC
|72-73
|+5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Campillo's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Campillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T52
|68-67-73-68
|-4
|6.257
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T43
|80-68-73-71
|+8
|15.750
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T26
|68-67-68-67
|-10
|28.750
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|T62
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|4.400
|May 26, 2024
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|T4
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|59.167
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T24
|68-65-69-67
|-15
|33.250
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|39
|66-70-65-74
|-13
|2.250
Campillo's recent performances
- Campillo has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 15-under.
- Campillo has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campillo has averaged -0.149 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.149
Campillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Campillo has posted a -0.116 average in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Campillo has averaged 0.095 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Campillo has averaged -0.124 in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Campillo has delivered a -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.
- Overall, Campillo has averaged -0.149 in Strokes Gained: Total over his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
