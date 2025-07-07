Jorge Campillo betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Campillo has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 15-under.

Campillo has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.