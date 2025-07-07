Harry Hall betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Harry Hall returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. In his last appearance at this event in 2023, Hall finished tied for 60th with a score of 1-under par.
Hall's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T60
|71-64-66-78
|-1
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|66-67-68-69
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|69-68-69-65
|-9
|151.667
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|35.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|69-72-71-70
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|69-68-68-67
|-12
|20.583
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T49
|68-67-75-76
|-2
|5.134
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|70-69-74-74
|-1
|31.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|68-67-70-65
|-10
|41.167
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
- Hall has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 1.791 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.042
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.041
|0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.316
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.809
|1.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.124
|1.791
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall ranks second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.809, and his 27.60 Putts Per Round average ranks first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall ranks 16th on TOUR with an average of 0.316.
- Hall's Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.94% ranks ninth on TOUR, while his Par Breakers percentage of 25.40% ranks fourth.
- With a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.43%, Hall ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- Hall has accumulated 790 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 47th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
