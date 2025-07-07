PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. In his last appearance at this event in 2023, Hall finished tied for 60th with a score of 1-under par.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Hall's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T6071-64-66-78-1

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Hall's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1366-67-68-69-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT969-68-69-65-9151.667
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2466-70-67-66-1135.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-67-70-68-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1969-72-71-70-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2069-69-68-68-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3369-68-68-67-1220.583
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4968-67-75-76-25.134
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2670-69-74-74-131.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1868-67-70-65-1041.167

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
    • Hall has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has averaged 1.791 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.0420.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.0410.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3160.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.8091.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.1241.791

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall ranks second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.809, and his 27.60 Putts Per Round average ranks first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall ranks 16th on TOUR with an average of 0.316.
    • Hall's Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.94% ranks ninth on TOUR, while his Par Breakers percentage of 25.40% ranks fourth.
    • With a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.43%, Hall ranks 72nd on TOUR.
    • Hall has accumulated 790 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 47th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

