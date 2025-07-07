Harry Hall betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Hall has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.

Hall has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.