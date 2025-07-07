Lee Hodges betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.566 (13th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 70.49% ranks 10th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hodges is sporting a 0.127 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with an average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards.

On the greens, Hodges is delivering a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 22.80% of the time.