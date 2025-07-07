PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Lee Hodges betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Lee Hodges of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Lee Hodges returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13. He'll look to improve on his T46 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Hodges' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4667-68-68-70-7
    2023T1268-69-67-69-7

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Hodges' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 7-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Hodges' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2168-67-68-68-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3465-68-72-70-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT967-67-63-69-1472.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-70-71-71+16.050
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-72E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-77-3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1168-69-66-65-1263.000

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Hodges has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has averaged 0.489 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1270.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5660.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.0010.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.136-0.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.8270.489

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.566 (13th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 70.49% ranks 10th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hodges is sporting a 0.127 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with an average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards.
    • On the greens, Hodges is delivering a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 22.80% of the time.
    • Hodges has accumulated 378 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 89th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

