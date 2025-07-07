Lee Hodges betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Lee Hodges of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13. He'll look to improve on his T46 finish from last year's tournament.
Hodges' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T46
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|2023
|T12
|68-69-67-69
|-7
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Hodges' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 7-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-68-72-70
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|67-67-63-69
|-14
|72.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-70-71-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-77
|-3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|68-69-66-65
|-12
|63.000
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.489 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.127
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.566
|0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.001
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.136
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.827
|0.489
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.566 (13th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 70.49% ranks 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hodges is sporting a 0.127 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with an average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards.
- On the greens, Hodges is delivering a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 22.80% of the time.
- Hodges has accumulated 378 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 89th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.