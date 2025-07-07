Laurie Canter betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Laurie Canter of England plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Laurie Canter returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13. Canter will look to improve upon his missed cut performance from last year's tournament.
Canter's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-70
|-1
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Canter's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Canter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T55
|72-75-71-77
|+15
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T25
|71-74-70-74
|+5
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
Canter's recent performances
- Canter's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 5-over.
- Canter has an average of 0.429 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Canter has averaged -0.399 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Canter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.643
|0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.900
|-0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.127
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.214
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.598
|-0.399
Canter's advanced stats and rankings
- Canter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.643 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Canter has sported a -0.900 mark.
- On the greens, Canter has delivered a -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.60 Putts Per Round.
- Canter's average Driving Distance this season is 295.1 yards, while his Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 55.56%.
- He has broken par 15.00% of the time this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 28.89%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Canter as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.