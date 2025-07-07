Keith Mitchell betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Mitchell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.495 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranks tenth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell is sporting a 0.272 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 69.35% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Mitchell is delivering a 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 25.38% of the time.