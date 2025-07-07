Keith Mitchell betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Keith Mitchell of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Mitchell looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.
Mitchell's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|2023
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|2022
|T36
|73-70-73-66
|+2
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 36th at 2-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|66-69-73-68
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|68-66-68-68
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|73-67-68-70
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|61-67-71-71
|-10
|187.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|64-70-68-65
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|64-69-71-71
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|64-72-73-76
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|65-68-66-71
|-10
|41.167
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.495
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.272
|0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.221
|-0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.034
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.580
|0.203
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.495 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranks tenth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell is sporting a 0.272 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 69.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell is delivering a 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 25.38% of the time.
- Mitchell has accumulated 582 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 63rd in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
