2H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Keith Mitchell returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Mitchell looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Mitchell's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-70-1
    2023MC68-71-1
    2022T3673-70-73-66+2

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 36th at 2-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4466-69-73-68-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-78+5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2768-66-68-68-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3673-67-68-70-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT761-67-71-71-10187.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1864-70-68-65-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT264-69-71-71-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1264-72-73-76-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1865-68-66-71-1041.167

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged 0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.4950.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2720.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.221-0.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.0340.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5800.203

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.495 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranks tenth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell is sporting a 0.272 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 69.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell is delivering a 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 25.38% of the time.
    • Mitchell has accumulated 582 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 63rd in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

