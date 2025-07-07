Keita Nakajima betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Keita Nakajima of Japan tees off on the seventh hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Keita Nakajima will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Nakajima missed the cut with a score of 1-over.
Nakajima's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-68
|+1
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Nakajima's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Nakajima's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|80-79
|+17
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
Nakajima's recent performances
- Nakajima's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished with a score of 1-over.
- He has an average of -0.461 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Nakajima has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.348 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.745
|-0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.301
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.537
|-0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.671
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.913
|-1.348
Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings
- Nakajima has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.745 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 298.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima is sporting a -0.301 mark. He has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Nakajima is delivering a 1.671 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he is breaking par 13.89% of the time.
- Nakajima's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 27.78% for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.