3H AGO

Keita Nakajima betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Keita Nakajima of Japan tees off on the seventh hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Keita Nakajima will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Nakajima missed the cut with a score of 1-over.

    Latest odds for Nakajima at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Nakajima's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-68+1

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Nakajima's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Nakajima's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-71+5--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC80-79+17--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-68+1--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--

    Nakajima's recent performances

    • Nakajima's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished with a score of 1-over.
    • He has an average of -0.461 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Nakajima has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.348 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.745-0.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.301-0.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.537-0.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.671-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.913-1.348

    Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings

    • Nakajima has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.745 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 298.3 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima is sporting a -0.301 mark. He has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Nakajima is delivering a 1.671 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he is breaking par 13.89% of the time.
    • Nakajima's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 27.78% for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Sponsored by CDW