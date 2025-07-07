PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Thomas of the United States watches his shot from the seventh ee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas of the United States watches his shot from the seventh ee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Justin Thomas returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Thomas will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event as he competes in the prestigious Scottish tournament.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Thomas's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6262-72-71-71-4
    2023T6068-69-69-73-1
    2022MC73-77+10

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Thomas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT967-64-73-67-9151.667
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-76+12--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3180-69-71-73+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT266-67-66-67-14375.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageP161-69-69-68-17700.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3673-71-76-70+224.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship273-70-65-66-10300.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3378-62-73-73-227.600
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3671-70-74-76+322.500

    Thomas's recent performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Thomas has an average of 0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has averaged 0.880 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.0660.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.563-0.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.2110.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5010.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.3420.880

    Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.066 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas has sported a 0.563 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 66.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thomas has delivered a 0.501 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.86, and he ranks first by breaking par 26.19% of the time.
    • Thomas has accumulated 2,222 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fifth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Purse breakdown: See payouts for ISCO Championship

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Max Greyserman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW