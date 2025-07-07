Justin Thomas betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Justin Thomas of the United States watches his shot from the seventh ee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Thomas will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event as he competes in the prestigious Scottish tournament.
Thomas's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T62
|62-72-71-71
|-4
|2023
|T60
|68-69-69-73
|-1
|2022
|MC
|73-77
|+10
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|67-64-73-67
|-9
|151.667
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|80-69-71-73
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T2
|66-67-66-67
|-14
|375.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|P1
|61-69-69-68
|-17
|700.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|73-71-76-70
|+2
|24.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|2
|73-70-65-66
|-10
|300.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|78-62-73-73
|-2
|27.600
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|71-70-74-76
|+3
|22.500
Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Thomas has an average of 0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged 0.880 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.066
|0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.563
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.211
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.501
|0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.342
|0.880
Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.066 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas has sported a 0.563 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 66.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thomas has delivered a 0.501 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.86, and he ranks first by breaking par 26.19% of the time.
- Thomas has accumulated 2,222 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fifth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.