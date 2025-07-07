Justin Thomas betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.066 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas has sported a 0.563 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 66.27% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Thomas has delivered a 0.501 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.86, and he ranks first by breaking par 26.19% of the time.