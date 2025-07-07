Julien Guerrier betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Julien Guerrier of France looks on following his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Julien Guerrier returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Guerrier finished tied for 70th with a score of 1-under.
Guerrier's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T70
|69-68-69-73
|-1
|2022
|MC
|74-75
|+9
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Guerrier's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 70th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Guerrier's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T70
|69-68-69-73
|-1
|--
Guerrier's recent performances
- Guerrier's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 70th with a score of 1-under.
- Guerrier has an average of 0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Guerrier has averaged -0.639 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Guerrier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.639
Guerrier's advanced stats and rankings
- Guerrier has posted an average of 0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Guerrier has averaged -0.608 in his past five starts.
- Around the green, Guerrier has averaged -0.171 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Guerrier has delivered a 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five events.
- Overall, Guerrier has averaged -0.639 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Guerrier as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.