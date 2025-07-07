Chris Gotterup betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, taking place at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland from July 10-13, 2025. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Gotterup missed the cut.
Gotterup's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|66-77
|+3
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|66-69-67-69
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|72-66-65-70
|-15
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-69-69-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|67-65-75-70
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|67-70-71-65
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|68-66-71-64
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-69-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|65-73-74-67
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 1.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 1.424 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.533
|1.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.009
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.040
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.135
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.447
|1.424
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.533 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.5 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a 0.009 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 71.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
- Gotterup has accumulated 384 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 88th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
