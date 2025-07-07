PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, taking place at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland from July 10-13, 2025. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Gotterup missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Gotterup's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC66-77+3

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2166-69-67-69-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2672-66-65-70-1530.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-69-69-74+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2867-65-75-70-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1367-70-71-65-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1568-66-71-64-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-69-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1865-73-74-67-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-70+1--

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Gotterup has an average of 1.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged 1.424 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5331.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.0090.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.0400.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.135-0.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4471.424

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.533 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.5 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a 0.009 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 71.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
    • Gotterup has accumulated 384 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 88th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

