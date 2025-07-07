Chris Gotterup betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Gotterup has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.

Gotterup has an average of 1.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.