Joseph Dean betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Joseph Dean will make his debut at the Genesis Scottish Open, teeing off at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, from July 10-13, 2025.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Dean's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Dean's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T25
|69-77-71-72
|+5
|--
Dean's recent performances
- Dean's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he tied for 25th with a score of 5-over.
Dean's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Dean's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Dean in his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dean as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
