Andy Sullivan betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Andy Sullivan of England tees off on the seventh hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Andy Sullivan returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, taking place at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland from July 10-13, 2025. Sullivan will be looking to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Sullivan's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|71-73
|+4
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Sullivan's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Sullivan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T16
|65-66-69-71
|-17
|--
Sullivan's recent performances
- Sullivan has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 17-under.
- Sullivan has an average of 0.682 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sullivan has averaged 0.658 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sullivan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.658
Sullivan's advanced stats and rankings
- Sullivan has averaged 0.682 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Sullivan has posted an average of 0.271 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Sullivan has struggled with an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Sullivan has delivered a 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five appearances.
- Overall, Sullivan has averaged 0.658 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sullivan as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.