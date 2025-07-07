Jordan Smith betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Jordan Smith of England tees off on the 18th hole on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 06, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Jordan Smith returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Smith will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event.
Smith's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|2023
|T12
|68-69-68-68
|-7
|2022
|T24
|68-69-69-74
|E
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Smith's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Smith's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 7-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T61
|72-74-79-74
|+19
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T39
|70-71-72-64
|-7
|--
Smith's recent performances
- Smith's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-under.
- Smith has an average of 0.531 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.538 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged -0.347 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.538
|0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.423
|-0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.503
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.463
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.925
|-0.347
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.538 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Smith has sported a -1.423 mark this season. He has a 59.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Smith's average Driving Distance stands at 296.9 yards this season.
- On the greens, Smith has delivered a 0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.75.
- Smith has broken par 9.72% of the time this season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 30.56% for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
