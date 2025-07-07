Jordan Gumberg betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Gumberg has averaged 0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gumberg has averaged -0.960 in his last five starts.

Around the green, Gumberg has posted an average of 0.378 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

On the greens, Gumberg has averaged -0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.