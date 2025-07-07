Jordan Gumberg betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Jordan Gumberg of the United States tees off on the sixth hole on day two of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 06, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Jordan Gumberg will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks his second appearance at the tournament, having missed the cut in his previous attempt.
Gumberg's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-66
|-2
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Gumberg's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Gumberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
Gumberg's recent performances
- Gumberg's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished at 2-under.
- Gumberg has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gumberg has averaged -0.814 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gumberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.960
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.814
Gumberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Gumberg has averaged 0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gumberg has averaged -0.960 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Gumberg has posted an average of 0.378 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Gumberg has averaged -0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
- Overall, Gumberg has averaged -0.814 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gumberg as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.