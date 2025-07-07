PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
54M AGO

Johannes Veerman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Johannes Veerman of the United States tees off on the 14th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Johannes Veerman of the United States tees off on the 14th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Johannes Veerman returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. This tournament presents an opportunity for Veerman to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Veerman at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Veerman's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC72-73+5

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Veerman's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Veerman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT1066-65-67-71-19--

    Veerman's recent performances

    • Veerman has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
    • Veerman has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Veerman has averaged -0.185 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Veerman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.185

    Veerman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Veerman has averaged 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Veerman has posted an average of -0.301 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Veerman has averaged -0.089 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Veerman has delivered a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Veerman has averaged -0.185 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Veerman as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

