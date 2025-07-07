Johannes Veerman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Johannes Veerman of the United States tees off on the 14th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Johannes Veerman returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. This tournament presents an opportunity for Veerman to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Veerman's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|72-73
|+5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Veerman's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Veerman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|66-65-67-71
|-19
|--
Veerman's recent performances
- Veerman has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
- Veerman has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Veerman has averaged -0.185 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Veerman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.185
Veerman's advanced stats and rankings
- Veerman has averaged 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Veerman has posted an average of -0.301 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Veerman has averaged -0.089 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Veerman has delivered a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
- Overall, Veerman has averaged -0.185 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Veerman as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
