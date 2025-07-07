Johannes Veerman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Veerman has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.

Veerman has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.