Joel Dahmen betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Joel Dahmen of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick for the Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13, 2025. Dahmen aims to improve on his previous performance at this event where he missed the cut.
Dahmen's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|76-71
|+7
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|66-69-70-74
|-5
|5.400
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|62-66-71-76
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|71-66-67-66
|-10
|41.167
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Dahmen has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.229 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged -1.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.089
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.459
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.066
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.519
|-1.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.038
|-1.562
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.459 ranks 27th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.35% ranks 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Dahmen is averaging 0.089 (84th on TOUR) this season. His average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Dahmen has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.519 this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22.
- Dahmen has accumulated 337 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 96th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
