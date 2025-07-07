PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Joel Dahmen of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Joel Dahmen returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick for the Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13, 2025. Dahmen aims to improve on his previous performance at this event where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Dahmen's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC76-71+7

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Dahmen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5766-69-70-74-55.400
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-71+1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT262-66-71-76-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1871-66-67-66-1041.167

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Dahmen has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.229 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has averaged -1.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.089-0.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4590.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.066-0.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.519-1.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.038-1.562

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.459 ranks 27th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.35% ranks 53rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Dahmen is averaging 0.089 (84th on TOUR) this season. His average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Dahmen has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.519 this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22.
    • Dahmen has accumulated 337 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 96th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Corey Conners betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Harry Higgs betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW