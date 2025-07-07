Joe Highsmith betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Joe Highsmith hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks Highsmith's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Highsmith's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|71-66-69-69
|-13
|19.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|68-69-74-67
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-75
|+14
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|73-67-69-71
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T66
|64-74-71-75
|+4
|6.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|72
|77-71-69-74
|+7
|5.250
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.374 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -0.917 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.082
|-0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.268
|-0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.088
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.193
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.244
|-0.917
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.082 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith has sported a -0.268 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
- Highsmith has accumulated 828 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 44th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
