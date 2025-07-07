PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)



    Joe Highsmith will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks Highsmith's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is Highsmith's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3471-66-69-69-1319.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3668-69-74-67-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-75+14--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-77+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-70+5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT873-67-69-71-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6664-74-71-75+46.625
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7277-71-69-74+75.250

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.374 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has averaged -0.917 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.082-0.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.268-0.695
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.0880.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.193-0.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.244-0.917

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.082 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith has sported a -0.268 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
    • Highsmith has accumulated 828 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 44th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

