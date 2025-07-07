PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

J.J. Spaun of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Spaun will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes in the prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Spaun's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T5970-71-71-74+6

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1473-71-66-63-790.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open166-72-69-72-1750.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT666-68-70-69-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3771-68-72-74+123.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1767-70-69-67-758.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4266-75-71-67-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament5074-72-74-75+714.250
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipP266-68-70-72-12500.000

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 1-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.516 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 1.684 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2730.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.6840.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green930.0060.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.2370.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.2001.684

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.273 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun is sporting a 0.684 mark that ranks seventh on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 68.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spaun is delivering a 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.39% of the time.
    • Spaun ranks seventh in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,097 points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

