J.J. Spaun betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

J.J. Spaun returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Spaun will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes in the prestigious tournament.
Spaun's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T59
|70-71-71-74
|+6
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 6-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|73-71-66-63
|-7
|90.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|1
|66-72-69-72
|-1
|750.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|71-68-72-74
|+1
|23.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|67-70-69-67
|-7
|58.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-75-71-67
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|50
|74-72-74-75
|+7
|14.250
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|P2
|66-68-70-72
|-12
|500.000
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 1-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.516 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 1.684 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.273
|0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.684
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|0.006
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.237
|0.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.200
|1.684
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.273 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun is sporting a 0.684 mark that ranks seventh on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 68.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun is delivering a 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.39% of the time.
- Spaun ranks seventh in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,097 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
