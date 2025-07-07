Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela hits his third shot on the 1st hole during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Jhonattan Vegas returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. In his last appearance at this event in 2022, Vegas finished tied for 36th with a score of 2-over par.
Vegas's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T36
|72-68-70-72
|+2
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Vegas's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Vegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|74-67-71-66
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|74-70-72-77
|+13
|16.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|74-73-73-76
|+8
|15.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|64-70-73-72
|-5
|275.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T13
|63-69-67-69
|-16
|58.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
Vegas's recent performances
- Vegas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Vegas has an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has averaged 0.264 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.265
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.142
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.019
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.270
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.118
|0.264
Vegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.265 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sports a 0.142 mark that ranks 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranks 112th by breaking par 21.24% of the time.
- Vegas has accumulated 755 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 50th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.