Jesper Svensson betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Jesper Svensson returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Svensson will look to improve upon his previous performance in this prestigious tournament.
Svensson's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T34
|69-67-70-65
|-9
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|69-65-69-65
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|74-65-70-71
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T61
|66-73-73-72
|E
|2.862
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|70-72-73-74
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|67-69-63-72
|-9
|29.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|71-73-73-71
|+4
|3.800
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.738 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.766 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged 0.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.587
|0.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.357
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.107
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.119
|-0.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.456
|0.039
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.587 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.8 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.357 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 64.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 24.46% of the time.
- Svensson has accumulated 233 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 130th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
