PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Jesper Svensson returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Svensson will look to improve upon his previous performance in this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Svensson's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3469-67-70-65-9

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4467-70-70-69-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-70-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1869-65-69-65-1244.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4674-65-70-71E9.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6166-73-73-72E2.862
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-73-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3370-72-73-74+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2767-69-63-72-929.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6471-73-73-71+43.800

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.738 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.766 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged 0.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.5870.738
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.357-0.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.1070.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.119-0.766
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4560.039

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.587 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.8 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.357 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 64.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 24.46% of the time.
    • Svensson has accumulated 233 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 130th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Corey Conners betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Harry Higgs betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW