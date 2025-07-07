Jesper Svensson betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.587 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.8 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.357 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 64.91% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Svensson has delivered a 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 24.46% of the time.