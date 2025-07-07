Jacques Kruyswijk betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Jacques Kruyswijk of South Africa looks on following his second shot on the sixth hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Jacques Kruyswijk will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Kruyswijk's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Kruyswijk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T31
|66-67-67-74
|-14
|--
Kruyswijk's recent performances
- Kruyswijk's best finish in his last ten appearances was 31st at the ISCO Championship, where he finished with a score of 14-under.
- He has an average of 0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kruyswijk has an average of 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.591 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kruyswijk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.060
|0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.394
|-0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.251
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.210
|0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.292
|0.591
Kruyswijk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kruyswijk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.060 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 320.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kruyswijk has a -0.394 mark. He has a 50.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kruyswijk has delivered a -0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he is breaking par 5.56 percent of the time.
- Kruyswijk's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 30.56 percent for the current season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kruyswijk as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
