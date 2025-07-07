Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Isaiah Salinda of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Isaiah Salinda will tee off at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks Salinda's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Salinda's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|68-68-74-68
|-6
|5.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|58-69-66-71
|-24
|52.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|63.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|69-71-78-78
|+8
|6.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T45
|77-71-72-73
|+5
|15.750
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Salinda has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has averaged 0.156 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.486
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.235
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.016
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.315
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.080
|0.156
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.486 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -0.235 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 67.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 23.36% of the time.
- Salinda has accumulated 365 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
