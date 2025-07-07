Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Salinda has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.

Salinda has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.