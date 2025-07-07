PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Isaiah Salinda of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Isaiah Salinda will tee off at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks Salinda's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Salinda at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is Salinda's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Salinda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-69+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6067-71-71-70-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D70-70E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5668-68-74-68-65.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT858-69-66-71-2452.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1169-66-66-67-1263.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship6869-71-78-78+86.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4577-71-72-73+515.750

    Salinda's recent performances

    • Salinda has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Salinda has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Salinda has averaged 0.156 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4860.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.235-0.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.016-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.3150.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.0800.156

    Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.486 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -0.235 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 67.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 23.36% of the time.
    • Salinda has accumulated 365 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

