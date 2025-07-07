PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
59M AGO

Hongtaek Kim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hongtaek Kim of South Korea plays his second shot on the sixth hole on day three of the Genesis Championship 2024 at Jack Nicklaus GC Korea on October 26, 2024 in Incheon, South Korea. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Hongtaek Kim of South Korea plays his second shot on the sixth hole on day three of the Genesis Championship 2024 at Jack Nicklaus GC Korea on October 26, 2024 in Incheon, South Korea. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

    Hongtaek Kim will make his debut at the Genesis Scottish Open, teeing off at The Renaissance Club from Jul. 10-13, 2025. This marks Kim's first appearance in the tournament over the past five years.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is Kim's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Hongtaek Kim's recent performances

    • No recent performance data is available for Hongtaek Kim.

    Hongtaek Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Hongtaek Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • No recent performance data is available for Hongtaek Kim.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

