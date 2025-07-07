PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Henrik Norlander tees off at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13. This marks Norlander's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is Norlander's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Norlander's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5768-69-72-70-55.400
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5165-72-72-69-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5270-66-68-70-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5969-69-72-72+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-69+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4570-67-71-66-1010.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-69-61-69-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1867-73-68-71-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1272-67-73-73-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-66-2--

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Norlander has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Norlander has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander has averaged -0.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.233-0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7700.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.229-0.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.007-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.315-0.014

    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander ranks sixth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.770.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.74% ranks 34th on TOUR this season.
    • Norlander's average Driving Distance is 295.8 yards, ranking 140th on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 318 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 100th in that category.
    • Norlander ranks 11th on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance at 13.47%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

