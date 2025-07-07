Henrik Norlander betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Henrik Norlander tees off at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13. This marks Norlander's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Norlander's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Norlander's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|68-69-72-70
|-5
|5.400
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|65-72-72-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|70-67-71-66
|-10
|10.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-69-61-69
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|67-73-68-71
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|72-67-73-73
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Norlander has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has averaged -0.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.233
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.770
|0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.229
|-0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.007
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.315
|-0.014
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander ranks sixth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.770.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.74% ranks 34th on TOUR this season.
- Norlander's average Driving Distance is 295.8 yards, ranking 140th on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 318 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 100th in that category.
- Norlander ranks 11th on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance at 13.47%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.