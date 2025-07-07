PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
39M AGO

Harris English betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English plays a tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Harris English returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. English will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes in the prestigious Scottish tournament.

    Latest odds for English at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    English's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3468-68-70-65-9
    2022T4271-71-71-70+3

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In English's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    English's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT467-68-67-65-13312.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5973-74-77-74+189.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1271-73-73-71E105.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-69-72-71+16.050
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT272-70-71-65-6391.667
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1165-70-68-68-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6670-69-72-72-16.625
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1270-73-73-68-4125.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1872-64-66-68-1041.167
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3072-66-76-71-335.000

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
    • English has an average of 0.351 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • English has averaged 1.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2180.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.0410.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.0150.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.3960.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6411.245

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.218 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a 0.041 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English has delivered a 0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 19.72% of the time.
    • English has accumulated 1,700 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking ninth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

