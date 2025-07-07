Harris English betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Harris English plays a tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Harris English returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. English will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes in the prestigious Scottish tournament.
English's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T34
|68-68-70-65
|-9
|2022
|T42
|71-71-71-70
|+3
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In English's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T4
|67-68-67-65
|-13
|312.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T59
|73-74-77-74
|+18
|9.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|71-73-73-71
|E
|105.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-69-72-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T2
|72-70-71-65
|-6
|391.667
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|65-70-68-68
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T66
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|6.625
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|70-73-73-68
|-4
|125.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|72-64-66-68
|-10
|41.167
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|72-66-76-71
|-3
|35.000
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
- English has an average of 0.351 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 1.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.218
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.041
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.015
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.396
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.641
|1.245
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.218 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a 0.041 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English has delivered a 0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 19.72% of the time.
- English has accumulated 1,700 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking ninth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.