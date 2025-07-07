Haotong Li betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.336 in his last 5 starts.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Li recorded a 0.052 mark in his last 5 tournaments.

Around the green, Li delivered a 0.108 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his last 5 events.

On the greens, Li had a -0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last 5 tournaments.