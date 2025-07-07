Haotong Li betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Haotong Li of China tees off on the 14th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Haotong Li returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Li will aim to improve upon his T21 finish in last year's tournament.
Li's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T21
|64-71-66-68
|-11
|2023
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|2022
|T55
|70-73-70-72
|+5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Li's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 11-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T21
|64-71-66-68
|-11
|--
Li's recent performances
- Li had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished 21st with a score of 11-under.
- Li has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past 5 tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past 5 tournaments.
- Li has averaged -0.058 Strokes Gained: Total in his past 5 tournaments.
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.058
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.336 in his last 5 starts.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Li recorded a 0.052 mark in his last 5 tournaments.
- Around the green, Li delivered a 0.108 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his last 5 events.
- On the greens, Li had a -0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last 5 tournaments.
- Li averaged -0.058 in Strokes Gained: Total over his last 5 starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.