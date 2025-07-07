PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Haotong Li betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Haotong Li of China tees off on the 14th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Haotong Li of China tees off on the 14th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Haotong Li returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Li will aim to improve upon his T21 finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Li at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Li's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2164-71-66-68-11
    2023MC75-70+5
    2022T5570-73-70-72+5

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Li's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Li's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT2164-71-66-68-11--

    Li's recent performances

    • Li had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished 21st with a score of 11-under.
    • Li has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past 5 tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past 5 tournaments.
    • Li has averaged -0.058 Strokes Gained: Total in his past 5 tournaments.

    Li's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.058

    Li's advanced stats and rankings

    • Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.336 in his last 5 starts.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Li recorded a 0.052 mark in his last 5 tournaments.
    • Around the green, Li delivered a 0.108 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his last 5 events.
    • On the greens, Li had a -0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last 5 tournaments.
    • Li averaged -0.058 in Strokes Gained: Total over his last 5 starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

