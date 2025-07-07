Guido Migliozzi betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Guido Migliozzi will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13, 2025, for the Genesis Scottish Open. The Italian player will look to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.
Migliozzi's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|2023
|T54
|68-70-72-68
|-2
|2022
|72nd
|72-71-76-74
|+13
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Migliozzi's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Migliozzi's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 54th at 2-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Migliozzi's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-83
|+18
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T31
|73-75-71-71
|+6
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
Migliozzi's recent performances
- Migliozzi's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he tied for 31st with a score of 6-over.
- Migliozzi has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Migliozzi has averaged -0.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Migliozzi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-2.621
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.009
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.744
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.081
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-4.292
|-0.393
Migliozzi's advanced stats and rankings
- Migliozzi has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -2.621 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Migliozzi has sported a -2.009 mark.
- On the greens, Migliozzi has delivered a 1.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 29.50 Putts Per Round.
- Migliozzi's average Driving Distance this season is 284.3 yards.
- He has hit 30.56% of Greens in Regulation and has broken par 5.56% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Migliozzi as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
